Caitlin Clark in jeopardy of missing another Dallas Wings matchup
The Dallas Wings will face off against the Indiana Fever for the third and final time this season in about a week on August 1st. They're 0-2 against the Fever so far this season, most recently getting whalloped 102-83 before the All-Star Break. That game to start August is in Dallas, and in anticipation of the big matchup, the Wings moved their game to the Mavericks' arena, American Airlines Center.
They did the same thing for the first matchup in Dallas, as Caitlin Clark draws a huge crowd anywhere she goes. However, she missed the first game in Dallas at the end of June due to injury, and another injury could cost her this next matchup as well.
The Indiana Fever provided an injury update on Clark on Thursday, who has been dealing with a groin injury for most of the season.
"Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered.
"Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being.
"There is no timetable available for her return."
Clark has missed the last four games, including the All-Star game, as she works her way through this injury. With no timetable available for her return, it seems unlikely that she'd be able to play in Dallas in just about a week, which would be unfortunate for Dallas fans.
It's been an injury-plagued season for Clark, playing in just 13 games this season, and her shooting hasn't been as lethal when she has been playing. She's averaged 16.5 PPG and 8.8 APG in those 13 games, but she'd like to be on the floor more.
