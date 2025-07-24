WNBA legend gives honest thoughts on Paige Bueckers’ relationship with Azzi Fudd
About a week has gone by since Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd went public with their relationship, and the WNBA community has begun to take notice of the newfound phenomenon between the two stars.
This includes WNBA legend Sue Bird.
Bird spent 20 years with the Seattle Storm, spanning her entire WNBA career. Now a part-owner with the team, Bird recently spoke about how Bueckers' relationship with Fudd was a long-time coming but inevitable at the same time.
Bird Tells Damming Truth About Bueckers-Fudd Relationship
READ MORE: Dallas Wings make signing ahead of Valkyries game
"Paige and Azzi have hard-launched their relationship," Bird said Thursday on "A Touch More." "They have. They've been soft-launching us for a while now, there has been all kinds of speculation for like years now, but it is official: they are official. They are a couple. I'm assuming they have been, but here we are."
Bird is happy to see them together as social media continues to perk up about their every move.
"They are adorable, so congratulations to them," Bird said.
Bueckers is currently in her rookie season with the Dallas Wings, already on the fast track toward winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors by season's end if she continues to tear up the stat sheet. Meanwhile, Fudd is enjoying her fame and fortune after having announced she plans to launch her own podcast next month.
Bueckers could be a guest, although there has not been an official announcement as of yet as to when that might take place
Nevertheless, it's clear that both women are happy together and will continue to make headlines as long as each is accomplishing something extraordinary.
Bueckers' Wings are back in action Friday night against Golden State, seeking back-to-back wins to begin the second half of the season on the right foot.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers ties Caitlin Clark's WNBA record as Dallas breaks losing streak
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.