WNBA legend gives honest thoughts on Paige Bueckers’ relationship with Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are officially dating, which caught the attention from a WNBA legend

Zain Bando

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts with teammates guard Ashlynn Shade (12) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts with teammates guard Ashlynn Shade (12) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

About a week has gone by since Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd went public with their relationship, and the WNBA community has begun to take notice of the newfound phenomenon between the two stars.

This includes WNBA legend Sue Bird.

Bird spent 20 years with the Seattle Storm, spanning her entire WNBA career. Now a part-owner with the team, Bird recently spoke about how Bueckers' relationship with Fudd was a long-time coming but inevitable at the same time.

Bird Tells Damming Truth About Bueckers-Fudd Relationship

Bird was candid when speaking about the relationship
Sue Bird shares some laughs as she answers questions from the crowd during The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame 2025 Inductions media event at the WBHOF June 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Shawn Millsaps/ Special to News Sentinel) / Shawn Millsaps/Special to the News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Paige and Azzi have hard-launched their relationship," Bird said Thursday on "A Touch More." "They have. They've been soft-launching us for a while now, there has been all kinds of speculation for like years now, but it is official: they are official. They are a couple. I'm assuming they have been, but here we are."

Bird is happy to see them together as social media continues to perk up about their every move.

"They are adorable, so congratulations to them," Bird said.

Bueckers is currently in her rookie season with the Dallas Wings, already on the fast track toward winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors by season's end if she continues to tear up the stat sheet. Meanwhile, Fudd is enjoying her fame and fortune after having announced she plans to launch her own podcast next month.

Bueckers could be a guest, although there has not been an official announcement as of yet as to when that might take place

Nevertheless, it's clear that both women are happy together and will continue to make headlines as long as each is accomplishing something extraordinary.

Bueckers' Wings are back in action Friday night against Golden State, seeking back-to-back wins to begin the second half of the season on the right foot.

