Russell Westbrook praises Paige Bueckers for WNBA All-Star Game
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers took part in her first WNBA All-Star Game last weekend, getting the start for Team Napheesa Collier, a fellow UConn Husky. They took home the win 151-131 over Team Caitlin Clark (who missed the game due to injury), with Collier scoring an All-Star Game record 36 points.
To start the event, the WNBA rolled out the orange carpet, letting their stars show off their best outfits. Bueckers showed up in an orange and white sweater vest with yellow flower prints on it, and some wild cream pants with all sorts of designs, but it drew rave reviews.
Among those who were fans was Russell Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP. Westbrook has been known for extravagant outfits a time or twelve, but he runs a blog, Word of Westbrook, where he talks about fashion. On his recent blog, he reacted to some of the outfits from the WNBA All-Star Game.
On Bueckers' fit, he said, "Welcome to All-Star Weekend, Paige. Great look. I love the mixed pattern and the colors. Overall the set looks great. Accessories build out the look. The necklaces were a great add to complete it."
He also complimented Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Bueckers scored the first-ever four-point basket in the WNBA All-Star Game in the opening minute before finishing with 6 points and 8 assists on 2/6 shooting. She and the Wings played their first game since the All-Star Break on Tuesday night, picking up a dominant 87-63 win over the short-handed Seattle Storm. Bueckers had 14 points and 6 assists in that victory.
