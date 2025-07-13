Caitlin Clark, Fever set WNBA-best mark against Paige Bueckers, Wings
Sunday was the first professional meeting between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, as the two matched up in a Sunday afternoon matchup between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings. The two have had a long-standing friendly rivalry dating back to high school and college, and the world was ready to watch this high-profile meeting.
The Fever and the Wings had met once this season, but Clark was dealing with a groin injury, so she missed that game, and the two stars came out firing.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers hits deep three over Caitlin Clark in first WNBA meeting
At halftime, Clark had 10 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals on 3/8 shooting, hitting a deep three from the left wing to start the game to help get her out of her shooting slump. She was one of three Fever players in double figures at halftime, along with Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell, who had 13 points each.
Paige Bueckers was holding her own, entering halftime with 10 points on 4/6 shooting, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds. However, she wasn't getting much help, as Li Yueru was the only other Wings player with more than 8 points.
The Fever led the Wings 64-42 at halftime, outscoring Dallas 36-15 in the second quarter to break the game open. It was a competitive game after the first quarter, with Indiana holding just a 28-27 lead, but they were swarming Bueckers in the second quarter, daring anyone else from Dallas to beat them, and no one could step up.
Per the ESPN broadcast, Indiana's 64 halftime points were the most scored by any WNBA team this season in any half.
Dallas will try to bounce back in the second half, but they'll need Arike Ogunbowale to play much better, as she was scoreless in the first half.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers' major shoutout ties into Wings' need to stop Fever's secret weapon
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.