Paige Bueckers hits deep three over Caitlin Clark in first WNBA meeting

Caitlin Clark got a little taste of her own medicine in the first professional meeting between her and Paige Bueckers.

Austin Veazey

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the second half against the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the second half against the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sunday afternoon marked the first meeting between Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark in their young WNBA careers as the Dallas Wings hit the road to face the Indiana Fever. The teams played a few weeks ago, but Clark missed the game due to a groin injury, making this nationally televised game the stage for their first matchup.

The two have a long-standing history, having played with and against each other in various games throughout high school and college, culminating in a Final Four matchup in 2024 where Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes beat Bueckers' UConn Huskies.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps Thursday, July 3, 2025, during team introductions at a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Bueckers and Clark came out swinging early in Sunday's matchup, each scoring seven points by the end of a competitive first quarter.

Part of Bueckers' strong start was a deep three from the left wing over Caitlin Clark, giving Clark a taste of her own medicine a little bit.

Clark had a deep three of her own from the left wing in the opening minutes of the game, garnering a sigh of relief from her. She entered the game having made just 4 of her last 35 shots from deep. And even if her shooting has been shaky, Clark was dishing out dimes, having five assists before halftime. She had her fingerprints all over the game.

It was a competitive game through the first quarter, as the Fever led 28-27 in a high-scoring affair, but the Fever opened the second quarter shooting 8/11 to break the game open. Arike Ogunbowale returned from a three-game absence for this matchup, but she missed her first four shots of the game.

