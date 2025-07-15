Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers continue to boost WNBA ratings
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark continue to become the faces of the WNBA.
The two former collegiate stars have graduated into a new era of the WNBA, where stars reign supreme.
Bueckers and Clark have done wonders for the growth of the WNBA and women's basketball, and that has affected the league's ratings.
ESPN is reporting that the Wings' most recent game against the Fever averaged 2.1 million viewers, making it the fourth-most watched game WNBA game of all-time.
The ratings were helped by the fact that the game was being televised nationally by ABC.
In July, WNBA is one of the more popular sports, so placing it at a time where fans from around the country could watch certainly helps the game.
Even though Bueckers and the Wings boast one of the worst records in the WNBA this season, they are still a national draw. Bueckers' popularity from UConn has carried over into the pros, which is a positive sign for the WNBA.
Even though the Wings lost to the Fever by double digits, the game gave the Wings a chance to see how they stack up against one of the rising teams in the league.
The Fever aren't yet considered a top contender, but with Clark running the offense, they should be among the top teams in the league in the not-too-distant future.
The Wings are back in action tomorrow against the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. CT.
