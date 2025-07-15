WNBA star Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend goes viral for special request
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers has had quite the week so far. From teaming up with Wingstop to getting showcased on national TV against Caitlin Clark for the first time this past Sunday, the ex-UConn star has quietly begun to make a name for herself.
With the assist of her girlfriend Azzi Fudd, Bueckers may have taken the next step toward stardom. In an Instagram story from Fudd which has since gone viral, more branding help could be on the way.
Azzi Fudd Shares Bold Request With Mass Instagram Following
"Need some custom Paige/Wings gear," Fudd wrote. "Who can help??"
Alongside some prayer hand emojis, Fudd made sure her followers knew she meant business.
"Legit offers only," Fudd added. "I'm being so fr [for real]."
Since making its way to 'X,' the post has gained immense attention with over 2,800 likes and 100-plus retweets.
Some fans were baffled by the ordeal, as the team has continued to struggle on the court.
"She saw everyone’s reaction to the wingstop commercials and had to step in," one fan commented.
"The fact that this is posted after people spent all morning arguing," another commented. "I’m telling you she has a sixth sense."
Another says she needs to go about it the right way, with the help of a creative NFL wife.
"Someone tell her to DM Kristin Juszczyk she’s a 49er WAG that makes all the custom gear for NFL/nba wives," they wrote.
It seems Fudd has yet to answer anyone despite her outcry for help. After all, what is clear is supporting Bueckers no matter how desperate it may come across is one of her top priorities.
It also confirms, or reassures for that matter, the seriousness of their relationship for those who may have doubted it. To others, it may signal a sense of entitlement, though that is up for roaming debate.
For now, it remains to be seen whether anyone comes to Fudd to fulfill her request.
