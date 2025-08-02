Caitlin Clark praises Paige Bueckers ahead of Wings-Fever
The Dallas Wings lost to the Indiana Fever on Friday night, 88-78, despite the Fever playing without Caitlin Clark again. Paige Bueckers, who was praised by Clark ahead of the game, had a great performance with 22 points, but no one else on her team was able to score in double figures.
Meanwhile, the Fever picked up the slack of Clark being gone and had four scorers with at least 11 points, led by Kelsey Mitchell's game-high 23 points. Natasha Howard also had a dominant double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.
Before the game, a segment aired on Ion of Caitlin Clark talking and showing a lot of love to the Dallas Wings rookie sensation.
"For me, you love going up against really great competitors,” Clark said of the former UConn Husky. “And for myself, I’ve always been a fan of hers and her game and the way she’s been able to carry herself.
“I just think she’s smooth in everything that she does. She’s efficient. She can shoot it, she can score the mid-range, she can get to the basket. She’s a three-level scorer. I think that what makes it so tough is there’s just so many different things that she can do. At the end of the day, she’s a winner, and those are the type of people that you want on your team.”
Bueckers is having an incredible rookie season, rivaling Clark's stats from a season ago. She's averaging 18.5 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 3.9 RPG, part of the reason she was named a starter for the All-Star Game two weeks ago.
Clark missed both games in Dallas this season due to a groin injury that has continued to linger. Despite both games being moved to the American Airlines Center, Dallas fans weren't able to see the superstar play in person.
What Trades Should the Wings Consider?
The Dallas Wings moved to 8-21 with the loss on Friday night, going 1-3 in their homestand. They have talent around Paige Bueckers, like four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, but it hasn't translated to many wins. So, should the team look to make trades with the trade deadline just five days away?
Realistically, Bueckers should be the only player not on the table. Fellow rookies JJ Quinnerly and Aziaha James should probably be safe, too, but the team needs to prioritize building the best quality team around Bueckers as quickly as possible, so if there's a strong offer on the table for Ogunbowale or DiJonai Carrington, the team needs to consider taking it.
