Dallas Wings star defender named in trade rumors
The trade deadline is now less than a week away on August 7th, and the Dallas Wings could be sellers. They enter Friday's game against the Indiana Fever with an 8-20 record, the third worst in the WNBA. It's not like they don't have talent; Paige Bueckers has been spectacular, the other rookies have shone, and Arike Ogunbowale is a four-time All-Star.
Injuries, bad coaching decisions, and plenty of other things have caused the Wings to not be as successful as they wanted this season. That is why they could be sellers at the trade deadline, as they look to prioritize a future around Paige Bueckers.
The Wings have already made two big trades this season, sending NaLyssa Smith out the door in late June for a 2027 first-round pick from the Las Vegas Aces, and acquiring Li Yueru from the Seattle Storm for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.
Now, another recent acquisition could be on the move.
ESPN's Alexa Philippou mentioned on WNBA Countdown the other day that DiJonai Carrington is a name being mentioned in trade talks.
"There are a few teams I'm keeping an eye on; Dallas is one of them. They're a team that, you said, already made an in-season trade to offload NaLyssa Smith. I've heard the name DiJonai Carrington brought up in some WNBA circles about someone who could also potentially be on the move."
The Wings just traded for Carrington and Smith last offseason, but have shown they weren't afraid to pivot quickly if the right offer comes across their table. But Carrington may not hold a lot of value around the WNBA.
Carrington recently returned from an injury, but she's averaging 10.7 PPG and a career-high 5.2 RPG in her first season in Dallas. The reigning Most Improved Player winner has seen her scoring, steals, and shooting efficiency dip this season, and she's mentioned that she's struggled with her fluctuating role on the team.
