Caitlin Clark sets career-high against Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
Sunday was the first professional matchup between WNBA superstars Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. They had some battles in college, including a tight matchup in the 2024 Final Four, but this was a battle of the last two first overall selections of the WNBA Draft.
Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever dominated Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings 102-83. It was a close game in the first quarter, with Indiana holding a slim 28-27 advantage, but they blew the doors open with a 36-15 second quarter. That one quarter effectively put the game out of reach already, as the Wings didn't have a lot of help for Bueckers.
Bueckers had a strong performance in this high-profile matchup, finishing with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on 9/15 shooting, but she also had four turnovers. Caitlin Clark did a good job taking advantage of those turnovers.
Clark still struggled slightly to score the ball, finishing with 12 points on 4/12 shooting, but she did have 13 assists and tied a career-high with 5 steals. She had five steals in a game against the Washington Mystics in her rookie season as well. She's still recovering from a groin injury, so she's still dealing with some discomfort, but she's still arguably the greatest playmaker in the WNBA.
With the loss, Dallas finishes the road trip 0-3 and drops to 6-16 on the season. They return home for one game against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday before two more road games.
Indiana is back up to above .500 on the season with the win, sitting with an 11-10 record now.
