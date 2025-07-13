Dallas Wings On SI

Caitlin Clark reveals behind-the-scenes relationship with Paige Bueckers

Clark kept it classy when asked about Bueckers and their bond, despite their different basketball journeys.

Zain Bando

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) in the second quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) in the second quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers is a one-sided Indiana Fever Sunday smackdown as the Fever hold a large lead late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Wings. Clark owns a double-double over Bueckers, as it appears the Fever will protect homecourt with a showcase ABC win.

With the game all but decided, Clark openly spoke about Bueckers as a friend prior to their first WNBA clash.

Clark vs. Bueckers faced off Sunday
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up Wednesday, July 9, 2025, before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’ve always been friends," Clark said. "I wouldn’t say we’re best friends and talk all the time. It’s hard when you end up going your separate ways and are at different colleges...I’ve always been a fan of hers and always been supportive.”

Bueckers took a more humbling approach before their June matchup, a game in which Clark didn't see the court due to injury.

Bueckers played against a good frien
Jul 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) grabs a rebound against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"We both know it's not Paige vs. Caitlin, it's the Fever vs. the Wings," Bueckers told the MavsTV Draft Show. "To be able to play under the spotlight, in this arena, on TV, to showcase what it's like to be a part of women's basketball and how amazing it is to watch right now."

Bueckers said fans can view the rivalry however they wish, but at the end of the day, she says it's simply competition.

"A lot of people will tune in for the rivalry, for the individuals, but will end up loving it as a team sport and end up loving and being fans of so many other athletes," Bueckers said. "It's fun, we enjoy competing against each other, so it's exciting."

Clark vs. Bueckers will likely become a regular WNBA occurrence as the league continues to build stars. For now, Clark is going to get the last laugh at Gainbridge Fieldhouse by beating her friend in the process.

Both teams are still seeking elite playoff contender status in the coming years, but for now, the rivalry has just begun.

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

