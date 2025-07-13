Caitlin Clark reveals behind-the-scenes relationship with Paige Bueckers
Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers is a one-sided Indiana Fever Sunday smackdown as the Fever hold a large lead late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Wings. Clark owns a double-double over Bueckers, as it appears the Fever will protect homecourt with a showcase ABC win.
With the game all but decided, Clark openly spoke about Bueckers as a friend prior to their first WNBA clash.
“We’ve always been friends," Clark said. "I wouldn’t say we’re best friends and talk all the time. It’s hard when you end up going your separate ways and are at different colleges...I’ve always been a fan of hers and always been supportive.”
Bueckers took a more humbling approach before their June matchup, a game in which Clark didn't see the court due to injury.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers hits deep three over Caitlin Clark in first WNBA meeting
"We both know it's not Paige vs. Caitlin, it's the Fever vs. the Wings," Bueckers told the MavsTV Draft Show. "To be able to play under the spotlight, in this arena, on TV, to showcase what it's like to be a part of women's basketball and how amazing it is to watch right now."
Bueckers said fans can view the rivalry however they wish, but at the end of the day, she says it's simply competition.
"A lot of people will tune in for the rivalry, for the individuals, but will end up loving it as a team sport and end up loving and being fans of so many other athletes," Bueckers said. "It's fun, we enjoy competing against each other, so it's exciting."
Clark vs. Bueckers will likely become a regular WNBA occurrence as the league continues to build stars. For now, Clark is going to get the last laugh at Gainbridge Fieldhouse by beating her friend in the process.
Both teams are still seeking elite playoff contender status in the coming years, but for now, the rivalry has just begun.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers' major shoutout ties into Wings' need to stop Fever's secret weapon
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.