WNBA star Paige Buckers gets critical injury update ahead of Indiana Fever showdown

Bueckers has been dealing with a back injury as of late.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 8, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) smiles after she avoids guard Arike Ogunbowale (not pictured) as Ogunbowale jumps out of bounds during the second half against the New York Liberty at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings will return to action on Tuesday evening against the Indiana Fever. Losers of four straight games, Dallas is looking to get back on track on the road. Going into the matchup, the Fever have already ruled out star guard Caitlin Clark, who is nursing a groin injury, for the 20th time this season.

The Wings are dealing with some injuries of their own but the team did get good news on rookie sensation Paige Bueckers in the hours leading up to tip-off.

Dallas Wings Get Critical Update On Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers
Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) scores a basket against Washington Mystics guard Sug Sutton (1) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas released an updated injury report prior to taking on the Indiana Fever.

According to the team, Bueckers will be available for the game despite being listed with a back injury. Bueckers has missed two contests over the last week after suffering the ailment in a loss to the New York Liberty.

In her most recent outing against the Washington Mystics, Bueckers put up 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 32 minutes.

On the season, Bueckers has started in 25 games, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals in 34 minutes per contest.

Arike Ogunbowale's Status Is Up In The Air For Tuesday

Arike Ogunbowale
Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reacts against the Washington Mystics during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Despite not being listed on the Wings' injury report yesterday, guard Arike Ogunbowale popped up with a sore right knee that has her up in the air to play against the Fever. Ogunbowale is regarded as questionable and pregame warmups will determine if she's good to go.

It's worth noting that Ogbunbowale has played in Dallas's last 11 games. She's averaging a career-low 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.

The Wings did announce that forward Myisha Hines-Allen will be available despite a left ankle injury, while guard Ty Harris remains out. Harris underwent a procedure on her left knee early in the season.

