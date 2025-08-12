WNBA star Paige Buckers gets critical injury update ahead of Indiana Fever showdown
The Dallas Wings will return to action on Tuesday evening against the Indiana Fever. Losers of four straight games, Dallas is looking to get back on track on the road. Going into the matchup, the Fever have already ruled out star guard Caitlin Clark, who is nursing a groin injury, for the 20th time this season.
The Wings are dealing with some injuries of their own but the team did get good news on rookie sensation Paige Bueckers in the hours leading up to tip-off.
Dallas Wings Get Critical Update On Paige Bueckers
Dallas released an updated injury report prior to taking on the Indiana Fever.
According to the team, Bueckers will be available for the game despite being listed with a back injury. Bueckers has missed two contests over the last week after suffering the ailment in a loss to the New York Liberty.
In her most recent outing against the Washington Mystics, Bueckers put up 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 32 minutes.
On the season, Bueckers has started in 25 games, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals in 34 minutes per contest.
Arike Ogunbowale's Status Is Up In The Air For Tuesday
Despite not being listed on the Wings' injury report yesterday, guard Arike Ogunbowale popped up with a sore right knee that has her up in the air to play against the Fever. Ogunbowale is regarded as questionable and pregame warmups will determine if she's good to go.
It's worth noting that Ogbunbowale has played in Dallas's last 11 games. She's averaging a career-low 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.
The Wings did announce that forward Myisha Hines-Allen will be available despite a left ankle injury, while guard Ty Harris remains out. Harris underwent a procedure on her left knee early in the season.
