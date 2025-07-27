Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers: Which WNBA star has better rookie year?
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is hoping to follow in Caitlin Clark's footsteps as the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Bueckers has looked the part of a former No. 1 overall pick in the first half of her rookie season, but there is still another month or so to close out the campaign.
Bleacher Report writer Sara Civian looked into Bueckers' rookie year compared to Clark.
Bueckers could surpass Clark's rookie production
"With the first half Bueckers strung together, it’s officially fair to consider that if she keeps it up in the second half, she could end up having a better rookie season than Clark, pound for pound," Civian wrote.
"Bueckers kicked off the second half with 14 points, four rebounds and six assists as her Wings beat the Storm. She tied Clark’s league record as the fastest player to reach 300 points and 100 assists in the process.
"She’s leading all rookies in points (18.2) and assists (5.5) per game, while adding a respectable 4.1 rebounds (No. 6 overall) and 1.7 steals (No. 2 overall) per game. Bueckers is playing on, well, a mess of a Wings team and is already exuding a well-roundedness to her game that’s rare for a rookie."
Bueckers will always be compared to Clark throughout her career, but the Wings guard doesn't want to directly line up with the Indiana Fever star.
Comparison is the thief of joy, especially in the WNBA and Bueckers simply needs to run her race as opposed to Clark's.
Bueckers and the Wings are back in action this afternoon to take on the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
