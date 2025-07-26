WNBA star Paige Bueckers continues historic start in loss to Valkyries
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers has kept it rolling individually despite the Wings continuing to lose.
Although the season is likely a lost cause, Bueckers continues to play hard and keep her team relevant. She again made even more WNBA history in Golden State Friday night, although Dallas fell to Golden State 86-76 to prevent the Wings from extending their winning streak to two.
In doing so, Bueckers continues to add to her ever-evolving rookie season by reaching two different milestones. Bueckers finished with 17 points on the night, good enough to establish herself in a class of her own.
Bueckers Makes More WNBA History
"After tonight’s game, Paige Bueckers becomes the first player in WNBA History to total 350+ PTS and 100+ AST in the first 20 games of their career," the WNBA's tweet read.
Even before the game, Golden State fans were showing respect to the former UConn star during the team introductions. This goes to show that Bueckers is a star in the making, if not already, as the community has begun to take notice of her greatness.
"here’s the vid i took of the valkyries crowd during paige and the rest of the wings intros last night… mind you it sounded way louder in person too," a Bueckers fan account tweeted.
Bueckers' Wings barely have time to rest, as they host the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday before again playing host to the New York Liberty that Monday night. The Liberty have won five in a row as they maintain the second-best record in the WNBA and the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Dallas-Las Vegas is sold-out as of Friday night, making it a must-watch game
New York also played Friday night, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 89-76. It hosts the Los Angeles Sparks Saturday night with the tip set for 7 p.m. ET.
Either or, it's a busy stretch for Dallas.
