Paige Bueckers credits 4-time All-Star for her 'Welcome to the WNBA' moment
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has had an incredible season, starting in the WNBA All-Star Game last weekend. Although the Wings have struggled, it hasn't been because of Bueckers, who is averaging 18.1 PPG, 5.6 APG, and 3.9 RPG. She's on pace to put up similar numbers to Caitlin Clark's rookie season last year.
During All-Star Weekend, she sat down with ESPN's Elle Duncan for an interview, where she was asked about her "Welcome to the WNBA" moment, a common question that a lot of stars are asked across professional leagues.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings go viral over reaction to coach
"It’s actually in preseason. I caught a Jackie Young shoulder check right to the gut," Bueckers answered. "I just bent over. I had to catch my breath for a second. Everybody’s like, yo, you good? I’m like, yeah, I just need a second. So she’s pretty strong. She’s so jacked."
Jackie Young is a four-time All-Star, making it again this year for the Las Vegas Aces, and is having one of the best seasons of her career, averaging 16.6 PPG, 4.1 APG, 4.0 RPG, and 1.2 SPG. She's in her seventh season out of Notre Dame.
The funny part about the timing of this revelation is that the Wings play Young and the Aces next. The Wings are returning to Dallas after a loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night, but will start a four-game homestand on Sunday against the Aces.
Despite having Young, six-time All-Star Chelsea Gray, and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, the Aces are just 12-13 this season, a major disappointment. Both teams are looking to finish the season strong, and a win here could go a long way.
READ MORE: WNBA star Paige Bueckers continues historic start in loss to Valkyries
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.