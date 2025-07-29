Dallas Wings 4-time All-Star makes WNBA history in upset win over New York Liberty
The Dallas Wings pulled off a massive upset win over the New York Liberty on Monday night, winning 92-82. This game was basically over at halftime, as Dallas went into the locker room with a 63-36 lead. That was a big enough differential for the Wings to score just 7 points in the 4th quarter and still win by double digits.
Paige Bueckers had a tremendous game, scoring 20 points on an efficient 7/12 shooting, adding 6 rebounds and 4 assists as well.
However, the star of the game was Arike Ogunbowale, who looked the best she has since her thumb injury, putting up 20 points and an absurd 14 assists, tying a franchise record in the process. Per the Wings' PR team, Ogunbowale became the first player in WNBA history to put up at least 20 points and 14 assists with one turnover or less.
Ogunbowale also became the first player in franchise history to have a double-double in a single half, as she had 15 points and 10 assists at halftime.
The Wings set quite a few records in this game. Their 63 first-half points were the fifth most in franchise history, while setting franchise records for made field goals in a half (27) and assists in a half (20). This was an incredible performance against a team with one of the best records in the league.
The New York Liberty were missing Breanna Stewart, who is dealing with a leg injury, but the Wings were able to hold Sabrina Ionescu to just 1/5 from three-point range. The Liberty struggled to shoot in this game, going just 7/26 from downtown.
Dallas is right back at it on Wednesday against the Atlanta Dream.
