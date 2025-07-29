Paige Bueckers goes viral for nasty move during Dallas Wings-New York Liberty
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers turned in a show-stopping performance Monday night, helping lead her team to a home upset win against the Eastern Conference powerhouse New York Liberty, 92-82.
Bueckers' return to action saw her be one of three double-digit scorers as she and guard Arike Ogunbowale combined for 40 points (20 each) in the victory to snap a two-game slide.
The Wings led by as many as 30, but in the midst of that stretch, there was one play that has since gone viral that arguably defined the game for Bueckers.
A midrange jumper from the former UConn star has since broken social media with over 3,000 retweets and counting at press time.
It's clear Bueckers' rest period paid off, as evidenced by Wings coach Chris Koclanes recognizing the chemistry between Bueckers and Ogunbowale's on-court chemistry when 100 percent.
"They're getting closer and closer," Koclanes told reporters. "You heard them speak to it. They're being extremely intentional about, 'hey, we can do this together. Forget what the media is saying, forget the narratives that are out there, we're in control of the narrative'... They're just both extremely mature. They're all about the right things and they want the best for each other."
Paige Bueckers Remains Candid About Wings' Fast Start
Bueckers may have been one of the game's biggest breakout stars in Monday night's win, but she was quick to credit her team's cohesive nature.
"We were just trying to have a fast start and come out strong," Bueckers said. "Deflect and make everything hard for them on defense and then get out in transition and run and attack and be on the aggressive end on offense."
Bueckers says practically everything Dallas did was working, so it kept at it.
"So, we were moving the ball, we were getting good shots within our offense. And then we were making catches difficult... We were good in our rotations on defense. So we're proud of the start," Bueckers said.
The Wings now shift their focus to another short rest period before hosting the Atlanta Dream Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET in their third game of a four-game home stretch.
