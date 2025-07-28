Dallas Wings 4-time All-Star named trade candidate
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale is the team's most decorated player with four All-Star selections to her name.
However, the 2019 first-round pick hasn't been able to carry the Wings as they have moved to the bottom of the league, so the team could move on from Ogunbowale.
San Francisco Chronicle writer Marisa Ingemi believes the expansion Golden State Valkyries could make a trade for Ogunbowale.
Ogunbowale to the Valkyries?
“Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale, who is averaging 15.7 points on 34.6% from the field and 30.5% 3-point shooting, could be someone the Wings are willing to part with,” Ingemi wrote.
“The Valkyries could fit her $249,032 cap hit for the rest of the season. The Wings (6-17) have already been active, trading NaLyssa Smith to Las Vegas, but Ogunbowale is in her seventh season with Dallas and has become the face of the franchise.”
Trading Ogunbowale would be bold, but the Wings have already shifted their core towards the backcourt. Paige Bueckers is the future of the team, while fellow rookies Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly have shown signs of progress.
In 22 games this season, Ogunbowale is averaging a career-low 15.9 points per game. It's been her worst season to date, but is it enough to warrant trading her?
A fresh start could be best for Ogunbowale, but the Wings would need a heavy package in order to consider moving on from her at the deadline.
The WNBA trade deadline is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. CT.
