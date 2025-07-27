Dallas Wings clarify decision to sit Paige Bueckers vs. Las Vegas Aces
In an unexpected decision, the Dallas Wings chose to sit their star rookie guard in Paige Bueckers Sunday ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Aces in Dallas, Texas.
Bueckers is not injured, nor is there anything severe to worry about for the former UConn Huskies star. It's a sign of precaution, better yet, avoiding possible future injury.
According to Wings coach Chris Koclanes, the decision to sit Bueckers was not made lightly, but rather obvious when all said and done.
“It’s an insane stretch that we’re in right now,” Koclanes said.
For Bueckers, though, her desire to compete each night doesn't go unnoticed.
Bueckers recently spoke about lingering knee issues she says she has dealt with for several years, even as early as high school.
"I’ve been dealing with patellar tendinitis since I was in high school. In a sense, you’re managing it at all times," Bueckers said July 2.. "There’s no day where it probably doesn’t hurt. But to be on the second night of a back-to-back where I just played 38 minutes, it usually never feels great the day after the game."
Paige Bueckers' Return Timeline Revealed
Bueckers' decision not to play in a back-to-back is something ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta hinted at, having since been validated by Bueckers herself.
"But we usually either have a off day or a light practice day to where I can recover," Bueckers said. "Assuming I would either have to play a lot of minutes or be managed, we thought it was the smart thing to do to rest and recover."
Per Mistretta, Bueckers should tentatively start Monday night's game against the New York Liberty before the Wings round out their home-stand against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever this coming Friday.
The Wings trail the Aces as regulation winds down. If the result holds, it will be Dallas' second loss to Las Vegas in its last three games dating to July 16.
