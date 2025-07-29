Dallas Wings 4-time WNBA All-Star lands on Lynx in latest trade proposal
The WNBA's trade deadline is about a week away, set for August 7th. Five teams are at least five games over .500, but ten teams have a realistic chance to make the playoffs. Although some massive trades may not happen, there is bound to be some movement over the next few days.
A team that could be in trade conversations is the Dallas Wings, who have an 8-19 record. Would it be better for them to tear down and make it a slow rebuild around Paige Bueckers? Or should they surround Bueckers with as much talent as possible in the short term?
4-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale has been mentioned in a few mock trades this week. She's averaging 16.1 PPG and 4.3 APG as the Wings have struggled to adjust to injuries and having multiple star players in her and Bueckers, but she's coming off a game against the New York Liberty where she had 20 points and tied a franchise record with 14 assists.
Cory Woodroof of "For the Win" has proposed a trade sending Ogunbowale to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, a 2026 third-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick.
"The Lynx are one of the clearest title contenders this summer, but they could use another hot hand on offense to withstand some of the best scoring teams they'll see in the playoffs," Woodroof explained. "If Minnesota wants to push in all the chips, they could send a queen's ransom to Dallas to secure Ogunbowale for the rest of the season.
"She would instantly set the Lynx up to score in bunches from beyond the arc right away. The team could use one more guard who can score 3-pointers with ease, and it could send a good young forward in Diamond Miller and a first-round pick back to Dallas."
Miller, the former second overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, has struggled to find her footing in her three seasons. After an impressive 2023 rookie campaign, averaging 12.1 PPG, she's averaged just 3.5 PPG in the 41 games since, and a change of scenery may be what's needed for the former Maryland star.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.