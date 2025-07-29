Liberty hold meeting after 'embarrassing' loss to Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings shockingly dominated the New York Liberty on Monday night, 92-82. That final score isn't a great indicator of how the game went. Dallas led 63-36 at halftime and 85-62 after the third quarter. Despite scoring just 7 points in the final frame, the Wings still won by double digits.
Dallas was led by Arike Ogunbowale, who had 20 points and tied a franchise record with 14 assists. She had a double-double at halftime as she became the first person in WNBA history to put up 20 points and 14 rebounds with 1 or fewer turnovers. Paige Bueckers had a great game too with 20 points on 7/12 shooting.
However, the Liberty were not pleased with their effort in Monday's loss. They didn't have Breanna Stewart, who missed the game with a leg injury, but the reigning WNBA champions shot just 43.8% from the floor and 26.9% from three. Sabrina Ionescu still had 17 points, but she was just 1/5 from three and only had one point at halftime. She called their effort "Passive."
Liberty center Jonquel Jones was harsher on the performance, calling it, "Embarrassing. Frustrating."
According to the New York Post, the loss was so bad for the Liberty, they "held an emergency team meeting in the visiting locker room for close to 40 minutes after the loss."
This game was one of the more shocking results of the WNBA season. The Wings were playing on the second night of a back-to-back after getting blown out against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, although Paige Bueckers was rested for that game. But the Wings entered the game 7-19 while the Liberty were 17-7. Upsets like this don't happen often in the WNBA, even if the Liberty were missing a 7-time All-Star and 2-time MVP.
