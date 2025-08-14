WNBA legend explains why Paige Bueckers may not have Rookie of the Year locked up
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers is the heavy favorite to take home the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. A lot of sportsbooks even pulled down the odds because they just expect Bueckers to run away with it.
However, WNBA legend Candace Parker gave a reason for why it could still be up for grabs.
"Paige has missed a couple games, she has missed seven games. But head-to-head, stats are 22 and a half for Sonia, 18 and a half for Paige... Obviously, that's just head-to-head. Overall stats, Paige gets the nod," Parker said. She later added, "Sonia is like, 'Listen, everybody had you as a preseason Rookie of the Year favorite, Paige.' But the last six games, [Citron] is putting it up for debate.
"I think the only unfavorable kind of check on Paige's side is that she has missed seven games. There are no such rules in the WNBA of an amount of games that you have to play to be eligible to play for postseason awards," Parker also said. "Paige is having herself a season. It's just a matter of her being on the court, is what all of us want to see."
Sonia Citron's counting stats aren't quite as strong as Bueckers', as Citron is averaging 14.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 2.4 APG, while Bueckers is averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 4.0 RPG. Bueckers is also dealing with the best defender on the other team every night, so her putting up these numbers every night, scoring double digits in every single game to start her career.
However, those head-to-head results for Citron are impressive. Fortunately for Bueckers, head-to-head stats against another player shouldn't matter too much.
Has Paige Bueckers Missed Too Many Games?
Bueckers has played in 26 of a possible 33 games this season, and with no more back-to-backs for the rest of the seasons, the Wings shouldn't sit her for any remaining games unless she suffers another injury. She just missed a game last week for back soreness but returned to action quickly.
The WNBA doesn't have the same limit for postseason awards like the NBA does (which doesn't factor to Rookie of the Year anyway), so as long as Bueckers still plays in a majority of the games moving forward, it shouldn't be an issue.
Usually when Bueckers has missed games, it's in a back-to-back scenario where the team wants to manage her knee soreness.
