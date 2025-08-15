Dallas Wings head coach on hot seat in first season
The Dallas Wings have had a frustrating season in their first year under Chris Koclanes. Paige Bueckers hasn't led them to much more success, but they've also blown a lot of late leads. Fans have already started clamoring for assistant coach Nola Henry to take over.
Dallas currently has a 9-24 record, tying their win total from last season, but they still have 11 games to play entering Friday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Coach Koclanes may already be on the hot seat.
Jeremy Beren of Sporting News listed three WNBA coaches who are on the hot seat, and Koclanes was one of them.
"The Dallas Wings (9-24) have Paige Bueckers and three first-round picks in the next two drafts, but first-year head coach Chris Koclanes has been criticized for the Wings' struggles, especially defensively," Beren wrote. "Last week, some Wings fans called for the franchise to replace him with assistant coach Nola Henry, which speaks to the discord being felt in Dallas despite Bueckers enjoying a historic rookie season.
"However, Koclanes and Wings general manager Curt Miller enjoy a strong relationship dating to Koclanes' tenure as Miller's defensive coordinator with the Connecticut Sun. If Miller is retained -- assumption dictates that he will be -- Koclanes probably gets another season in Dallas."
Although the season hasn't gone as expected, Koclanes' relationship with Miller will make a huge impact, and it seems like it would be surprising if he's let go unless players like Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale go to the front office and ask for a new coach.
There have been moments this season when players look miffed by some of his playcalls, decisions, and rotations, but he is a first-year coach. Not everything will be perfect.
Why Fans Are Calling For Nola Henry to be the Next Head Coach?
Nola Henry's path has been very similar to Koclanes', following Curt Miller from the Connecticut Sun to the Los Angeles Spark and now to Dallas. At a glance, it wouldn't seem like much of an improvement to have someone that has been on the same staff this whole time.
However, Henry also spent time as the head coach of Rose BC in the new Unrivaled League this year, leading a team composed of Angel Reese, Brittney Sykes, Lexie Hull, Chelsea Gray, and more to the championship. That early success already has people believing that she could bring the same success to the WNBA.
