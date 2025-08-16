WNBA sensation Paige Bueckers sets record in Dallas Wings vs. Sparks
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers broke the franchise record for most assists in a rookie season on Friday night in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, picking up her 143rd assist midway through the first quarter.
It also moves her into 7th in Wings history for the most assists in franchise history, and depending on where she ends up after this game, she could be on pace to break Skylar Diggins' record of 199 by the end of the season.
Bueckers has had a tremendous rookie season, averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 4.0 RPG entering Friday's game. She's the runaway favorite for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award, even if fans and some media personalities have tried to push Sonia Citron as of late, but Bueckers is the clear favorite, and she could even be a candidate for an All-WNBA team. She was already named a WNBA All-Star starter, being named at an All-WNBA team isn't much further.
Despite Bueckers' success, the Dallas Wings have struggled this season, sitting at 9-24 entering Friday's game. They're more than likely lottery-bound once again, but maybe there could be another young superstar for the Wings to partner with Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. That's the path the Indiana Fever went through when they landed Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark first overall in back-to-back drafts.
Halftime Update of Wings-Sparks
At the half, the Los Angeles Sparks led 53-50, with Dearica Hamby leading all scorers with 15 points. She's had a lot of help, too, though, as Rickea Jackson has 13 and Kelsey Plum had 10. The ridiculous part is that the Sparks are 8/14 from three-point range at the break. That surely can't last, and it's impressive that the Wings are only down three despite that.
Paige Bueckers has been superb, sitting with 15 points on 6/10 shooting, adding three assists, a rebound, and a block, but she's the only Wing in double-figures. Luisa Guiselsoder is just on the verge with 9 points, Myisha Hines-Allen has 7, and Maddy Siegrist and Diamond Miller each have 6.
Bueckers entered the game on the injury report with a back injury, but she hasn't been limited by it whatsoever so far.
Cameron Brink recently returned from her ACL injury, and the Sparks are still easing her into things. She's only played six minutes and is a game-low -11, having three rebounds, a block, and a steal.
