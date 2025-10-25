Dallas Wings center could shine with overseas team
Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder is coming off her rookie season in the WNBA, where she played in 28 games for the team.
Geiselsoder will spend her offseason overseas playing for CIMSA CBK Mersin in Turkey, where she could be one of the key players for a team expected to be a top competitor in their league.
"The club changed the on-court leadership and appointed former Schio’s head coach Georgios Dikaioulakos, and inserted important pieces to the roster with Julie Vanloo (Los Angeles Sparks), Luisa Geiselsöder (Dallas Wings), Bria Hartley (Connecticut Sun), Kennedy Burke (New York Liberty), and Laura Juškaitė," Winsidr contributor Antonia Peresson wrote.
"While Juškaitė might not yet be a household name in the US, she has already showcased her talents on the European stage – both this summer at EuroBasket and in the previous seasons – proving herself as a versatile and impactful forward. The overall talent is definitely there, and Çukurova has been a consistent competitor at the highest European level.
"Since the club was founded in 2015, the team has reached the EuroLeague final twice in the past three years (2023 and 2025) and has fallen short by a tiny bit both times. With such a high standard already set, it will be captivating to watch them chase once again for that European crown. "
Geiselsoder heads back overseas to grow
Geiselsoder, 25, was selected in the 2020 WNBA Draft out of Germany, but the Wings hadn't brought her over to the States until this past season.
Her efforts to help her last club, Basket Landes, to win their league's championship in 2025 prompted the Wings to bring her onto the roster this season.
Geiselsoder is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so the Wings still have to decide on her future in the next few months. Her play with CIMSA CBK Mersin this season could determine whether or not Dallas brings her back into the fold.
