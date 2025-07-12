Wings coach challenges 'narratives' ahead of Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers showdown
The Dallas Wings are 0-2 on this current road trip with double-digit losses to the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. They close this road stretch with an early Sunday afternoon matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, a big matchup that will be on national television.
More than anything, the Wings would like to get back in the win column. They had a rough start to the season, going just 1-11, before winning 5 of the next 7 games. They've lost two straight since, and a win over the WNBA's most popular player would make a statement.
The Wings have struggled to win on the road this season, going 2-9 away from Dallas. But head coach Chris Koclanes challenged that they haven't been playing well on the road.
"I want us the respond on the road right now, right? And narratives out there that we can’t play on the road. Everyone’s extremely comfortable, players are having career highs. So we wanna flip that script right here. Go on the road here in Indiana and show up with an intensity and toughness.”
They'll likely be getting four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale back for this game to have a true secondary scorer alongside Paige Bueckers. Aziaha James and Li Yueru have put up admirable performances, but they're not taking the attention away from defenses like Ogunbowale can.
Ogunbowale has been out since the end of June with a thumb injury. The Wings have been dealing with a lot of injuries for the last few weeks, having to start four rookies in some games.
Sunday will be the first meeting between Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, as Clark missed the matchup in Dallas due to a groin injury.
