Steph Curry's 9-word recruiting pitch to Paige Bueckers
Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry is in the midst of his offseason, making the most of his relaxation as he gears up for the fall. But that isn't to say he's not paying attention to the WNBA, because he certainly is.
Curry took note of some recent comments Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers made about her shoe game, something the Internet hasn't taken lightly, to say the least.
"I love a pretty shoe," Bueckers said. "...I actually let Azzi choose my shoes. She chose the color."
Curry caught wind of Bueckers' comments, noting how interested he'd be in partnering with her.
"Well….sounds like @currybrand is in your future then," Curry wrote.
Paige Bueckers Has Put Up Stellar Numbers In Dallas
Despite a losing record for the Wings, Bueckers has maintained some stellar numbers thus far. Bueckers averages 18.1 points per game and continues to play significant minutes despite the team's on-court struggles.
Bueckers is unfazed by being in the shadows of the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark when asked about her in May.
Bueckers didn't hold back from talking about Clark, calling out the media in the process.
"No expectations," Bueckers said. "I feel like that comes from an outside source so just building with the team here. Trying to get better every single day like I talk about every single time. Don't worry about expectations... Expectations are a narrative that the media tries to create. Not letting outside sources in is really the expectation."
Bueckers will have to continue to avoid the outside noise from WNBA critics as the season continues. The Wings will try to get back into the win column Sunday against Clark and the Fever at 1 p.m. ET on ABC from Indianapolis.
