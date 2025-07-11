Dallas Wings On SI

Steph Curry's 9-word recruiting pitch to Paige Bueckers

Curry and Bueckers could find themselves taking part in a massive partnership

Zain Bando

Steph Curry talks to the media Friday after taking the lead with 27 points in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe.
Steph Curry talks to the media Friday after taking the lead with 27 points in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe. / Jim Krajewski/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry is in the midst of his offseason, making the most of his relaxation as he gears up for the fall. But that isn't to say he's not paying attention to the WNBA, because he certainly is.

Curry took note of some recent comments Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers made about her shoe game, something the Internet hasn't taken lightly, to say the least.

"I love a pretty shoe," Bueckers said. "...I actually let Azzi choose my shoes. She chose the color."

Curry caught wind of Bueckers' comments, noting how interested he'd be in partnering with her.

"Well….sounds like @currybrand is in your future then," Curry wrote.

READ MORE: 'Jeopardy' stumped by Paige Bueckers question with laughable Caitlin Clark answer

Paige Bueckers Has Put Up Stellar Numbers In Dallas

Bueckers may end up getting a huge boost from Curr
Jul 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite a losing record for the Wings, Bueckers has maintained some stellar numbers thus far. Bueckers averages 18.1 points per game and continues to play significant minutes despite the team's on-court struggles.

Bueckers is unfazed by being in the shadows of the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark when asked about her in May.

Bueckers didn't hold back from talking about Clark, calling out the media in the process.

"No expectations," Bueckers said. "I feel like that comes from an outside source so just building with the team here. Trying to get better every single day like I talk about every single time. Don't worry about expectations... Expectations are a narrative that the media tries to create. Not letting outside sources in is really the expectation."

Bueckers will have to continue to avoid the outside noise from WNBA critics as the season continues. The Wings will try to get back into the win column Sunday against Clark and the Fever at 1 p.m. ET on ABC from Indianapolis.

READ MORE: Analyst concerned over Paige Bueckers minutes for Wings

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season


More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/Paige Bueckers