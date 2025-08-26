Dallas Wings get concerning news on Paige Bueckers ahead of Sun game
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers may have to undergo another setback as August will eventually turn to September.
According to the Dallas Morning News' Myah Taylor, Bueckers, the former UConn star who will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players in program history, may have to be absent come Wednesday night when the Wings play host to the Connecticut Sun.
Paige Bueckers' Playing Status Takes Rough Turn
“Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale are both not practicing today due to illness, according to a source," Taylor tweeted Tuesday.
The apparent news of Bueckers not practicing has garnered much buzz across social media, as Taylor's tweet has been seen 83,000 times as of 5 p.m. ET.
Paige Bueckers was also officially listed as questionable on the Dallas Wings' injury report that they posted on X/Twitter. Arike Ogunbowale, Li Yueru, Tyasha Harris, and JJ Quinerly are still ruled as out, with no update being provided on Ogunbowale thus far, with her knee tendinitis.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings' latest signing is a unique bet on talent
Paige Bueckers Gets Major Shoutout From Former Opponent
Even with Bueckers' possible absence, the WNBA is already well aware of her greatness. Just ask Los Angeles' Azura Stevens, who told The Mirror's Jarrod Castillo how good a leader Bueckers has already become.
"She's really extremely humble, always putting the team first, and I think that speaks to a lot of people," Stevens said.
Even Bueckers' coach, Chris Koclanes, sees Bueckers make consistent strides even if the wins haven't come easily.
"She trusts her teammates, right?" Koclanes told reporters. "She's going to pass that ball 10 times out of 10 because it's the right play. So, to have somebody like that as the future of this organization, I'm just extremely lucky to have a kind of servant leader that Paige is."
Bueckers' Wings sit out of the playoff conversation with a month left in the regular season. Therefore, every game from here on out is practically meaningless, but it will allow the Wings to find bright spots entering a critical offseason as Bueckers transitions from her rookie season to her sophomore season and beyond.
Dallas (9-29) attempts to snap a five-game losing streak, while the Sun (9-28) enters having won three of their last four. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET before the Wings head on the road to play the Atlanta Dream (24-13) Friday night.
READ MORE: Why Dallas Wings coach called out WNBA's officiating of star Paige Bueckers
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.