Dallas Wings get concerning news on Paige Bueckers ahead of Sun game

The Dallas Wings could be without Paige Bueckers Wednesday night vs. the Connecticut Sun

Zain Bando

Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers may have to undergo another setback as August will eventually turn to September.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Myah Taylor, Bueckers, the former UConn star who will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players in program history, may have to be absent come Wednesday night when the Wings play host to the Connecticut Sun.

Paige Bueckers' Playing Status Takes Rough Turn

Bueckers could be absent Wednesday night
Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale are both not practicing today due to illness, according to a source," Taylor tweeted Tuesday.

The apparent news of Bueckers not practicing has garnered much buzz across social media, as Taylor's tweet has been seen 83,000 times as of 5 p.m. ET.

Paige Bueckers was also officially listed as questionable on the Dallas Wings' injury report that they posted on X/Twitter. Arike Ogunbowale, Li Yueru, Tyasha Harris, and JJ Quinerly are still ruled as out, with no update being provided on Ogunbowale thus far, with her knee tendinitis.

Paige Bueckers Gets Major Shoutout From Former Opponent

Stevens respects Bueckers' game
Aug 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots past Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Even with Bueckers' possible absence, the WNBA is already well aware of her greatness. Just ask Los Angeles' Azura Stevens, who told The Mirror's Jarrod Castillo how good a leader Bueckers has already become.

"She's really extremely humble, always putting the team first, and I think that speaks to a lot of people," Stevens said.

Even Bueckers' coach, Chris Koclanes, sees Bueckers make consistent strides even if the wins haven't come easily.

"She trusts her teammates, right?" Koclanes told reporters. "She's going to pass that ball 10 times out of 10 because it's the right play. So, to have somebody like that as the future of this organization, I'm just extremely lucky to have a kind of servant leader that Paige is."

Bueckers' Wings sit out of the playoff conversation with a month left in the regular season. Therefore, every game from here on out is practically meaningless, but it will allow the Wings to find bright spots entering a critical offseason as Bueckers transitions from her rookie season to her sophomore season and beyond.

Dallas (9-29) attempts to snap a five-game losing streak, while the Sun (9-28) enters having won three of their last four. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET before the Wings head on the road to play the Atlanta Dream (24-13) Friday night.

Zain Bando
