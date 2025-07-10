Wings coach addresses team struggles amid 'inconsistencies' with Paige Bueckers' role
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings suffered an 87-76 loss to the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night, allowing Rebecca Allen to come off the bench for the Sky and light them up for 27 points. The Wings shot just 36% from the floor and 26.9% from three as they fight through a depleted roster due to injuries to players like Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington.
With those injuries, the Wings are having to adjust on the fly, experimenting with different lineups and roles, trying to find a combination that works the best.
After Wednesday's loss, Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes was asked about figuring out players' roles amid injuries, and more specifically, Paige Bueckers playing on or off the ball.
"It's just been lots of inconsistencies with our roster, right? Who is available," Konclaves stated." Just been a lot of different plug-and-play, who is it tonight? With all that being said, still confident in this group.
"They’re only going to be better for living through these experiences… that’s a lot of minutes that these players have never logged and what we’re asking them to do. To shoulder the weight of scoring as well."
Bueckers mostly struggled on Wednesday night, shooting 5/20 from the floor on her way to 17 points and four assists. She got seven of those points from the free-throw line and went 0/4 from three, just the second time this season she's attempted at least four threes and didn't make one.
The Wings will look to bounce back in their next game against the Indiana Fever. It'll be a high-profile matchup between Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, one we didn't get to see a few weeks ago when the Fever went to Dallas, but Clark was hurt.
