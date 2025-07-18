Dallas Wings could host WNBA All-Star Game soon
Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers is the lone representative from the organization in this weekend's All-Star Game.
Bueckers will compete on "Team Collier," which is captained by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.
This year's festivities are taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but there's a chance the league could host the All-Star Game in Dallas at the American Airlines Center at some point down the line.
Wings could host All-Star Game soon
"If Caitlin Clark brought the All-Star game to Indy, Paige Bueckers could very well do the same for Dallas," Sports Illustrated contributor Kristen Wong wrote.
"The 2025 No. 1 pick has gotten her WNBA career off to a strong start and appears on track to becoming a bonafide franchise star for the Wings. Despite the team's struggles this season (the Wings sit second to last in the league with a 6-16 record), Bueckers only promises to grow as a player and league-wide fan-favorite, and the Rookie of the Year favorite is arguably already enough of a draw for the W to ask Dallas to make its All-Star game debut as early as next year.
"The game would presumably take place at American Airlines Center, where fellow 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play. It's just a great time to be a sports fan in the Big D right now."
Once the Wings acquire more star talent next to Bueckers, they will be viewed as a more likely host for the event.
But for now, Bueckers will hold the fort down for the Wings in Indianapolis.
Tipoff for the game is scheduled for tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
