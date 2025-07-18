Paige Bueckers sends message ahead of WNBA All-Star 2025
The Dallas Wings have made it to the WNBA All-Star break. Despite falling to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night, there's a feeling that the Wings might have something to build around moving into the second half of the season. Dallas nearly made an improbable comeback against Las Vegas, outscoring the Aces 34-18 in the final frame.
It wasn't enough to win the game but the Wings showed they can compete with anyone if they play like that consistently. They'll have a few days off before play resumes against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Future face of WNBA? Paige Bueckers earning big praise from players
Prior to the trip to the West Coast, one member of Dallas' roster is headed to Indianapolis to duke it out with some of the best players in the league.
No. 1 overall pick and Wings rookie, Paige Bueckers, will be the lone player to represent the franchise at the WNBA All-Star game in 2025.
Ahead of the festivities, Bueckers shared a message on Instagram to reflect on the first half of her rookie campaign.
"Growing through it all. Halfway through. Thank you God," Bueckers wrote.
With high expectations entering the league, Bueckers has arguably overperformed to this point of the season. She's proven that she'll be a key piece for the Wings and one of the faces of the WNBA in the years to come.
As things stand, Bueckers is well on pace to be named Rookie of the Year. She's already broken a few records and has plenty of time to rewrite more history over the final 21 games of the regular season.
Bueckers can continue to add to her lore during the All-Star game. She's one of three rookies participating in the exhibition and is the only one of that trio in the starting lineup.
In 18 appearances, Bueckers leads Dallas in scoring. She's averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals over 34.4 minutes per game. Bueckers is shooting 44.9% from the field, 32.8% from three-point range, and 84.4% from the free-throw line.
The WNBA All-Star game between Team Clark and Team Collier is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19. The contest will be televised on ABC.
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark, Fever set WNBA-best mark against Paige Bueckers, Wings
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.