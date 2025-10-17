Dallas Wings could look to pair Paige Bueckers with former NBA head coach
The Dallas Wings are in the middle of a head coaching search after dismissing Chris Koclanes a few weeks ago. It was his first season ever as a head coach, and it was a disastrous one, as the Wings went just 10-34 despite having Paige Bueckers win Rookie of the Year and make an All-WNBA team.
Although it took the Wings about a month after the season ended to decide to move on from Chris Koclanes, it was the correct decision to do so. Former New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello was expected to be the front-runner, as the Wings have a reported desire for someone with head coaching experience, but that experience could be extending to other leagues as well.
Ben Pickman of The Athletic has reported that former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger is another name in the running for the job.
Joerger was a head coach for six season from 2013 to 2019, guiding the Grizzlies to a 147-99 record over three seasons with three playoff appearances, but then he went to the Kings, where he was just 98-148, but that's a massive mess of a franchise.
He took a year off before joining the Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant coach for three seasons, took another season off, and then was with the Milwaukee Bucks under Doc Rivers last year, which is where he still is. He spent the early portion of his career in the NBA D-League (now G-League), where he won a championship with the Dakota Wizards in 2007.
Sandy Brondello Still Seems to be the Likeliest Option
The timing of when the Wings made their decision to fire Chris Koclanes was a little too convenient, as the Liberty had just dismissed Brondello, despite the Liberty just winning the WNBA championship the season before.
Although Brondello has drawn some criticisms for her coaching style this season, she's still made as many WNBA Finals appearances (three, winning two) as she has missed the playoffs in her coaching career. For a Wings team seeking stability, she would be a great option.
Dallas hasn't had a coach last longer than two seasons since 2018 after letting Fred Williams go, and they've only finished above .500 once. A coach like Brondello, who has coached a lot of legrndary players in her career, would be a great way to stabilize and improve the team in the future.
