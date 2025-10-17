Wings could sign four-time WNBA All-Star in free agency
The Dallas Wings are spending the final few months of the 2025 calendar year gearing up for free agency when it begins in January.
One player that could make sense for the Wings to sign is Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones, who was listed as a candidate for Dallas by The Athletic's Ben Pickman and Sabreena Merchant.
"Jones joined the Dream last offseason in a consequential move for the franchise," The Athletic wrote.
"Yet again, she made an All-Star team and she found herself on the cusp of the All-WNBA conversation as well. Jones is among the league’s most efficient players and is impactful on both ends due to her offensive rebounding, screen-setting and post production. There’s no reason to suggest Atlanta won’t prioritize bringing her back in free agency, but she’d also be a frontcourt upgrade for Dallas if she looked elsewhere."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings could look to pair Paige Bueckers with former NBA head coach
Jones to the Wings?
The Wings could benefit from an upgrade in the frontcourt and Jones could be the one they are looking for. Jones, 29, is a four-time All-Star and would immediately boost the Wings starting lineup.
In her lone season with the Dream, Jones averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, making her a strong frontcourt player in Atlanta. She helped the Dream become one of the top teams in the league going into the playoffs.
Another connection Jones has to the Wings is with general manager Curt Miller, who coached Jones when she was with the Connecticut Sun.
Jones played her first eight WNBA seasons with the Sun after being the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft. She emerged from bench player to a four-time All-Star, so there is definitely a chance that she could continue her career alongside people that helped her grow.
Jones should have other suitors in free agency, but the Wings should have a shot to get one of the better players this offseason.
READ MORE: Wings can sign three-time WNBA All-Star to help Paige Bueckers
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.