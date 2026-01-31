Wings Could Take Surprise Prospect If They Trade Down in WNBA Draft
The Dallas Wings have the top overall selection in the 2026 WNBA draft, but that does not necessarily mean they will keep it.
There is a possibility that the Wings could trade back because several teams are interested in a specific player. The Wings have kept things open with taking a number of players with the top pick, but they have also shown a willingness to trade down.
“The great thing about this draft is [there is] a lot of optionality,” Miller said after the Wings won the No. 1 overall pick. “The optionality that we’re gonna have as we approach [the draft] is going to be really, really important for us.
“We received very, very few phone calls about the number one pick last year, the last couple years have been consensus, and probably pretty obvious teams weren’t going to trade their number one pick. I’ve received more pre-[lottery] phone calls before people even knew where we would be drafting about this year’s draft than I did all of last year.”
Flau'jae Johnson could be Wings' pick if they trade down
A player that is flying somewhat under the radar for this year's draft class is Flau'jae Johnson, the LSU guard who helped them win a national championship two years ago with Angel Reese. Johnson is projected to go in the first round in the WNBA Draft, and she could be the shooting guard that fits next to Bueckers' in the backcourt.
"Johnson is best known for her scoring ability. She is a true three-level scorer who can create her own shot off the dribble and is also comfortable playing without the ball. Here's a look at Johnson's shot chart this season. She's shooting a career-high 46% from 3-point range, a highly-efficient 49.2% from the mid-range and 64.6% at the rim. However, she's making just 34.4% of her non-rim paint attempts," CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney wrote.
UConn guard Azzi Fudd is viewed as the best shooter in the draft, but Johnson is not far behind her. Johnson also has a lot of room for growth, and that should be intriguing for teams looking to draft in the WNBA this spring.
"I want to be a way better player than when I started," Johnson said via CBS Sports reporter Isabel Gonzalez. "A way better mental space. For me it's about that mental preparation. I really want to be at the peak of my mental and physical condition. I gotta go into a whole nother season into the W. That's really been something that I've been thinking about and working on."
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for this April after the collegiate basketball season ends.
