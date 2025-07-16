Wings dropping in WNBA power rankings despite Paige Bueckers' growth
The Dallas Wings are struggling as the first half of the WNBA season winds down.
The Wings are just 6-16, which means they have the league's second-worst record aside from the Connecticut Sun.
CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney conducted a recent power rankings where the Wings sit at No. 12 behind the Sun.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers shuts down reporter regarding Caitlin Clark question
Wings low in WNBA power rankings
"The Wings' mid-season turnaround came to a sharp halt this week with three defeats by a combined 60 points. Arike Ogunbowale's return from a thumb injury that had kept her out for over two weeks was forgettable. She went 0 of 10 from the field in their loss to the Fever and has now scored in single digits six times this season; she had six such games over her last five seasons combined," Maloney wrote.
The Wings have been injured beyond belief so far this season. Last week, they signed Haley Jones to a contract just so the team could have the minimum eight players available in uniform.
The season for the Wings isn't about wins and losses, but rather figuring out which players can be alongside Paige Bueckers in the lineup.
The Wings have seen flashes of potential from rookie guard JJ Quinerly and Chinese center Li Yueru, so it will be interesting to see how the team responds in the second half of the season.
The Wings have one final game tonight to close out the first half against the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark, Fever set WNBA-best mark against Paige Bueckers, Wings
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.