Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings face rising Connecticut Sun in hopes of snapping losing streak

The Dallas Wings have a winnable, but challenging game against the Connecticut Sun.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Lindsay Allen.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Lindsay Allen. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are set to face off against the Connecticut Sun in a matchup between the WNBA's two worst teams.

However, as the Wings have lost 9 of 10, the Sun have four of their nine wins of the season coming in the last 10 games. The Athletic insider Sabreena Merchant emphasized the Sun's recent stretch of success.

"The future of the Connecticut Sun is in flux, with the Mohegan Tribe ownership attempting to sell the team while the WNBA complicates any attempted relocation. Whether the Sun will exist in its current market beyond 2026 is unclear, but wherever they land, they at least have a young core in place," Merchant wrote.

"A three-game winning streak over Washington and Chicago doesn’t change the fortunes of this team in the present, but the cavalry is on its way."

READ MORE: Dallas Wings get concerning news on Paige Bueckers ahead of Sun game

Wings face tough game vs. Sun

The Sun have a trio of players making an impact for them that can help shape the team's core moving forward.

"Leïla Lacan has been a one-woman defensive dynamo, now leading the league in steals after reaching the games-played threshold. She also posted the league’s second-ever 14 assist, zero turnover game (a feat former Sun point guard Veronica Burton repeated later in the week). Her decision-making pops on both ends of the floor," Merchant wrote.

"Saniya Rivers has been similarly impactful in the passing lanes, and her finishing in transition is among Connecticut’s best sources of offense; Rivers is also a terrifying help defender, a useful trait to have as a guard. Aaliyah Edwards looks comfortable off the bench, and she totaled 18 points and nine rebounds in a pair of wins over her former team last week while making two-thirds of her shot attempts. (She is merely the latest UConn product to thrive at Mohegan Sun Arena.) That trio of players on rookie contracts gives Connecticut a foundation only one year into its rebuild."

While the Sun are on the rise, the Wings will look at this game as a chance to bounce back. The Wings have lost their last five games and continue to spiral towards the bottom of the WNBA standings.

If the Wings want to get back on the right foot, they will need Paige Bueckers to be healthy and hitting on all cylinders like she did last week against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Why Dallas Wings coach called out WNBA's officiating of star Paige Bueckers

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News