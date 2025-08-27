Dallas Wings face rising Connecticut Sun in hopes of snapping losing streak
The Dallas Wings are set to face off against the Connecticut Sun in a matchup between the WNBA's two worst teams.
However, as the Wings have lost 9 of 10, the Sun have four of their nine wins of the season coming in the last 10 games. The Athletic insider Sabreena Merchant emphasized the Sun's recent stretch of success.
"The future of the Connecticut Sun is in flux, with the Mohegan Tribe ownership attempting to sell the team while the WNBA complicates any attempted relocation. Whether the Sun will exist in its current market beyond 2026 is unclear, but wherever they land, they at least have a young core in place," Merchant wrote.
"A three-game winning streak over Washington and Chicago doesn’t change the fortunes of this team in the present, but the cavalry is on its way."
Wings face tough game vs. Sun
The Sun have a trio of players making an impact for them that can help shape the team's core moving forward.
"Leïla Lacan has been a one-woman defensive dynamo, now leading the league in steals after reaching the games-played threshold. She also posted the league’s second-ever 14 assist, zero turnover game (a feat former Sun point guard Veronica Burton repeated later in the week). Her decision-making pops on both ends of the floor," Merchant wrote.
"Saniya Rivers has been similarly impactful in the passing lanes, and her finishing in transition is among Connecticut’s best sources of offense; Rivers is also a terrifying help defender, a useful trait to have as a guard. Aaliyah Edwards looks comfortable off the bench, and she totaled 18 points and nine rebounds in a pair of wins over her former team last week while making two-thirds of her shot attempts. (She is merely the latest UConn product to thrive at Mohegan Sun Arena.) That trio of players on rookie contracts gives Connecticut a foundation only one year into its rebuild."
While the Sun are on the rise, the Wings will look at this game as a chance to bounce back. The Wings have lost their last five games and continue to spiral towards the bottom of the WNBA standings.
If the Wings want to get back on the right foot, they will need Paige Bueckers to be healthy and hitting on all cylinders like she did last week against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. CT.
