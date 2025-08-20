Dallas Wings finding optimism despite two devastating injuries
The Dallas Wings are looking different with Li Yueru and Arike Ogunbowale out with knee injuries.
Despite losing two of their best players, the Wings offense is finding its stride in practice.
“Arike is an amazing scorer, playmaker, all the things,” Wings guard Haley Jones said when Ogunbowale was first sidelined via Dallas Hoops Journal insider Grant Afseth.
“And so not only is it with her having the ball in her hands and what she’s able to do, but also when she does have the ball in her hands, she still brings so much help towards her. She’s still such an area of impact for the other team to focus on. So we have to really work on our off actions, keeping the floor spaced, being more aggressive.
"The rest of us are going to need to step up. I know that we all will. And we’ll still have her vocal leadership from the bench. She’s going to be talking to all of us, telling us what she sees. So she’ll be in a different role tonight, but I know she’s going to take it in stride and be great.”
READ MORE: Latest Arike Ogunbowale injury news has Dallas Wings fans hurting
Wings happy with offense, concerned about defense
The Wings are seeing improvements in their offensive setups. As a team, the Wings rank eighth in the league in points per game with 82.1. However, they allow 87.3, which is the second-highest in the WNBA.
Only the Los Angeles Sparks allow more points, but they also score more than any team in the league, so it balances out.
The Wings need more balance for their team, but it's tricky to find that with players shuttling in and out of the lineup. However, the Wings can't use that as an excuse as they move forward into the season.
The Wings face off against the Sparks tonight at 9 p.m. CT inside Crypto.com Arena.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers gives love to Wings teammate after career-high vs. Las Vegas Aces
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.