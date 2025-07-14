Wings getting positive boost from rookie guard
The Dallas Wings are headlined by Paige Bueckers, but another member of her rookie class is making some waves for the team.
JJ Quinerly, the No. 27 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, has been playing alongside Bueckers in the backcourt and proving why she was a sleeper selection this year.
The Athletic insider Sabreena Merchant named Quinerly as the "Rookie of the Week" in a recent article.
Quinerly shining for Wings
"The Wings went 0-fer in the win column this week, but JJ Quinerly still showed a commanding presence as starting point guard. Even when Arike Ogunbowale returned to the lineup, Dallas kept Quinerly in the starting five over first-round pick Aziaha James. In double-digit losses to the Sky and the Fever, Quinerly was plus-3 in Chicago and minus-2 in Indiana, not yet the driving force for wins, but also not shouldering the blame for defeat," Merchant wrote.
"Quinerly landed in the WNBA because of her defense, and she even got into Caitlin Clark’s body despite being about six inches shorter than the Fever guard. Where Quinerly has also impressed at the pro level is her entry passing; she is getting really good at an arcing lob entry into the post, placing it right where only her intended target can catch it.
"Defenses sit back on Quinerly on the perimeter because they don’t want to get blown by, and she takes advantage of that space to angle her passes. You think of Quinerly as a player who increases the pace, so it’s useful for her to be able to slow down and affect the game in the half court."
Quinerly, 22, is averaging just 6.5 points per game so far, but since entering the starting lineup, she has made her mark for the Wings.
Quinerly has notched 13 points or more in each of the last five games, proving that she belongs as a starter.
Quinerly and the Wings are back in action on Wednesday against the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. CT.
