Paige Bueckers responds after Wings lose to Caitlin Clark, Fever
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings are going home disappointed after losing to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever 102-83 on Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The game marked the first meeting between the two superstars since Clark bested Bueckers in the 2024 Final Four when Iowa beat UConn.
Bueckers spoke about how it felt to play Clark for the first time in the pros.
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark sets career-high against Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
"It's fun anytime we can compete against each other," Bueckers said postgame.
"We're two competitors who just wanna win, who have grown up to be playing against each other, playing with each other. So, it's great. The environment is great here. I feel like every game has been sold out, so they have a great homecourt advantage."
Clark and the Fever certainly made the most of playing in front of their home fans with Bueckers and the Wings in town. Indiana improved to 7-6 at home with the win, bringing their overall record to 11-10.
The Wings dropped to 6-16 on the season, giving them the second-worst record in the WNBA behind the Connecticut Sun.
While her team struggled around her, Bueckers played well for her first matchup against Clark. She scored 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field.
Meanwhile, Clark notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 assists. She also recorded five steals, all of which contributed to 17 Wings turnovers.
Bueckers and the Wings have one more game before the All-Star Break at home against the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark, Fever set WNBA-best mark against Paige Bueckers, Wings
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.