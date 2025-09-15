Dallas Wings guard reflects on rookie season
Dallas Wings rookie guard Aziaha James is excited about what she was able to accomplish in her first season in the WNBA.
James, the No. 12 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, averaged 7.5 points for the Wings in the season while playing in 38 of the team's 44 games. James spoke following the team's final game of the season about the past few months and expressed appreciation for the journey.
"So many stories to tell about this season,” James said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth.
“... “Man, there’s so many memories. One I’ll say was when me, her, and JJ [Quinerly] went off — rookie night in Phoenix. That was just fun, to play with her, flow with her, get buckets together. It’s a sister bond.
"I’m just grateful to be around this community. Everyone helps everyone, we’re just a big family here. I just can’t wait to do it again."
Wings rookie content with season
James grew a lot in her rookie season and she's thankful for head coach Chris Koclanes and general manager Curt Miller for their guidance.
“He helped me a lot,” James said via Afseth. “I came in kind of shallow, not thinking highly of myself. He brought the dog out of me. Him and Curt taught me patience — I’m so fast and my mind races, so they taught me to slow down, trust myself, and let shots come.”
James may not be the team's cornerstone that Paige Bueckers is, but this season was about trying to find players that could fit next to the No. 1 overall pick for the future. It's safe to say after her rookie season that James is one of those players the Wings should invest in moving forward.
If James continues to grow at the pace she is on, the Wings could be in a great spot moving forward.
