Paige Bueckers gets good injury news ahead of Sparks vs. Wings

Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers has been included on the injury report ahead of the team's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers shoots a free throw against the Washington Mystics.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers shoots a free throw against the Washington Mystics.

Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers is dealing with a back injury, but she is expected to play through it.

Bueckers was listed as probable on the team's latest injury report with a game against the Los Angeles Sparks coming up.

Bueckers is probable along with fellow rookie Aziaha James, who is dealing with a right foot injury. The Wings are expected to be without Ty Harris and four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, who are both out with knee injuries.

Bueckers available for Wings vs. Sparks

Bueckers sat out of the team's game on Aug. 8 against the defending champion New York Liberty with the back injury, but she returned for the team's most recent contest against the Indiana Fever. Bueckers scored 16 points while dishing out eight assists in Dallas' upset win on the road in Indianapolis.

With Bueckers on the floor, she is expected to draw the matchup against veteran Kelsey Plum, who has helped the Sparks get back into the playoff conversation this season.

It's the first time Bueckers will play the Sparks this season. She sat out during the team's first meeting against the Sparks with an injury, but she should get her first look at facing off against them in Dallas.

So far this season, Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in 26 appearances with the Wings.

Bueckers will miss having Ogunbowale next to her in the lineup as she sits out with a right knee injury.

This is the second consecutive game Ogunbowale is missing with right knee soreness and the Wings should miss her on the court. With Ogunbowale out, it's expected that Maddy Siegrist will remain in the starting lineup.

Tipoff between the Sparks and Wings is set for 6:30 p.m. CT from inside the College Park Center in Arlington. Fans can watch the game on ION.

