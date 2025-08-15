Paige Bueckers gets good injury news ahead of Sparks vs. Wings

Game Status Report: @DallasWings vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Aug. 15, 2025 – College Park Center – Arlington, TX

Paige Bueckers - Probable (Back)

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

Aziaha James - Probable (Right Foot)

Arike Ogunbowale - Out (Right Knee) pic.twitter.com/KEKJyNE4IK