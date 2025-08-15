WNBA superstar Paige Bueckers makes Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving statement
Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers is the runaway favorite to take home the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award. She's always mentioned Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving as one of her idols, but she has another player who is one of her favorites.
"[Steph Curry] and Kyrie are my favorites," Bueckers said on the "Close Friends Only" podcast, appearing with her girlfriend Azzi Fudd. "Just must-watch TV every single time they play."
Bueckers has recently gone viral for a few clips of her ball-handling and mid-range shooting ability, losing defenders and creating space for herself. It's clear from those clips how much inspiration she drew from Irving and the Golden State Warriors megastar Curry.
When Bueckers was first drafted by the Wings, she issued a challenge to Irving that he had to come to a game. He made good on that, attending the first home matchup between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever on June 27th, getting a signed jersey from Bueckers after the game. That matchup was in the American Airlines Center, which definitely made things easier.
Bueckers has had a tremendous rookie season, averaging 18.4 PPG, 5.4 APG, 4.0 RPG, and 1.8 SPG, leading the Wings in points, assists, and steals. Her role has fluctuated between on-ball and off-ball throughout the season as players are in and out of the lineup due to injury. That hasn't affected her whatsoever, as she's scored in double-digits in every matchup, one of the four best starts in WNBA history.
The Wings haven't been as successful, though, sitting with a 9-24 record entering Friday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Cameron Brink recently returned from an ACL injury and has returned to her dominant defensive self. That could prove a problem for Bueckers and her historic start.
Paige Bueckers on Injury Report vs. LA Sparks
Bueckers was on the injury report for Friday's game with a back injury, the same one that she suffered against the New York Liberty last week. It seemed to be a mild strain, and she has only missed one game due to it. She is listed as "probable" for this matchup.
However, after being a late scratch the other night, Arike Ogunbowale is still out with knee soreness. That will put even more focus on Bueckers' scoring, assuming she'll be able to play in this matchup.
