Dallas Wings' latest signing could be a worthwhile gamble
The Dallas Wings announced the signing of Amy Okonkwo to a seven-day hardship contract on Thursday, and she'll be immediately eligible to play against the Seattle Storm on Friday.
Dallas needed an extra body after losing Li Yueru to an ACL sprain for the rest of the season, and Arike Ogunbowale could be out for the rest of the season, too, with tendinitis in her knee. Okonkwo, a 6'2" forward who spent most of her college career at local TCU, where she won Sixth Player of the Year for the Big 12, will be making her first WNBA appearance despite leaving TCU in 2019.
Okonkwo has had two contracts in the WNBA, a training camp deal with the Wings in 2021 and another one with the Connecticut Sun ahead of this season. However, she was waived after training camp both times, not getting a chance to appear in a game.
Despite not playing in the WNBA for the last few years, she has still been in professional basketball, playing in the Olympics and the FIBA AfroBasket Tournaments, while also playing for Borgues in France and Landerneau in France.
While playing for Nigeria in the AfroBasket Tournament, she won the MVP in 2023 and 2025. She averaged 14.2 PPG and 5.2 RPG while playing for Bourges.
How Okonkwo fits in With Wings
The Dallas Wings needed some players with size after the injury to Yueru, as Luisa Geiselsoder was the only true center, and Diamond Miller and Maddy Siegrist were the only other players 6'2" or taller. Okonkwo gives them another option, as well as being able to space the floor.
Okonkwo shot nearly 48% from three-point range in her most recent season for Bourges, while shooting above 36% on more than three attempts per game from deep her final two seasons at TCU.
That three-point specialty will be huge for Dallas. They haven't been a great defensive team, and are trying to win with offense, so another shooter for Paige Bueckers to kick out to will only make them more dangerous.
The Wings and Storm will play at 6:30 p.m. CST in Dallas on Friday night.
