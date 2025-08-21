Paige Bueckers ends WNBA Rookie of the Year 'debate' with dominance vs. LA Sparks
Paige Bueckers was on a mission on Wednesday night. The Dallas Wings were in Los Angeles to take on the Sparks, and even with the Wings missing Li Yueru and Arike Ogunbowale, Bueckers did everything she could to drag them to a win.
Bueckers scored 44 points, tying the record for most points ever by a rookie in a game, and it's the best scoring mark for any WNBA player this season. She was an incredibly efficient 17/21 from the floor, 4/4 from three-point range, and 6/6 from the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds and three assists.
That should effectively put all of the fake WNBA Rookie of the Year debates to rest, as a lot of people have been trying to prop up Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, despite not having any numbers better than Bueckers. It was always Paige's to win, and she put a stamp on that with this performance.
She placed herself in a lot of WNBA history with this game, even outside of tying Cynthia Cooper for the most points in a game by a rookie. She also became the 14th rookie in WNBA history to have multiple 30-point games, and broke a tie to move into fourth all-time for the most consecutive games in double digits to start a career.
Paige Bueckers' Massive Performance Still Not Enough
Bueckers' 44th point to tie the record was a technical free throw in the final minute that put the Wings ahead 80-79. However, Kelsey Plum hit a buzzer-beater from just inside the free-throw line with a pop shot that banked in off the glass, and the Sparks won 81-80.
It was another disappointing loss for the Wings, who have plenty of losses to choose from this year. They fall to 9-27, and they're officially eliminated from playoff contention now. While Ogunbowale was expected to be sidelined for a few weeks as she deals with knee tendinitis, it may be best to hold her out for the rest of the season with nothing really to play for anymore.
The Chicago Sky were also eliminated from playoff contention tonight, and they're fighting with the Wings and Connecticut Sun for the top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
