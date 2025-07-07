Dallas Wings make Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever announcement
The Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever met in Dallas a few weeks ago, with the Fever coming away with a 94-86 win despite Caitlin Clark not playing in that matchup. She'd suffered a left groin injury in the days before that game, causing her to miss some time.
That game had already been moved away from the Wings' normal arena, the College Park Center, to the American Airlines Center in anticipation of the massive crowds that follow Clark. It was still a sold-out crowd, and people like Cade Cunningham, Kyrie Irving, and Cooper Flagg were in attendance for the matchup, even if Clark didn't play.
However, the Fever are coming back to Dallas on August 1st, and just like the first matchup, the Wings have announced that they've moved the game to the American Airlines Center, with tickets going on sale on July 11th.
This will give fans their first look at Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers for the first time, hopefully, in a battle of the last two first overall selections. Clark is already the league's most popular player, and has been since she stepped into the WNBA. But Bueckers isn't too far behind, garnering more votes for the WNBA All-Star Game for a rookie than anyone else in WNBA history.
Bueckers and Clark will be in the WNBA All-Star Game together, but it's unclear if they'll be on the same team or not. Clark is one of the captains for the game, while Bueckers was voted as a starter. That draft will take place on Tuesday, July 8th.
