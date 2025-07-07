Wings' Paige Bueckers could team up with Caitlin Clark in WNBA All-Star Game
Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers will be chosen for her first All-Star Game in her rookie season, and the format is taking a bit of a change.
Instead of having the WNBA All-Stars face off against Team USA ahead of the Olympics, the league will divide into two with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier serving as captains.
The two captains will then choose between Bueckers and the other seven All-Star starters to form their starting lineups.
Bueckers could team up with Clark
Clark and Collier will have to choose between Bueckers, Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) to fill out their starting fives.
Then, the captains will have to pick their reserves, which include Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks), Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx), Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics), Angel Reese (Chicago Sky), Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury) and Kayla Thornton (Golden State Valkyries).
Bueckers and the rest of the All-Stars will learn their fate when Clark and Collier draft their teams tomorrow on ESPN's WNBA Countdown at 6 p.m. CT. The WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT from inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
