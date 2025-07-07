Dallas Wings On SI

Wings' Paige Bueckers could team up with Caitlin Clark in WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers could find themselves on the same team in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Jeremy Brener

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers will be chosen for her first All-Star Game in her rookie season, and the format is taking a bit of a change.

Instead of having the WNBA All-Stars face off against Team USA ahead of the Olympics, the league will divide into two with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier serving as captains.

The two captains will then choose between Bueckers and the other seven All-Star starters to form their starting lineups.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bueckers could team up with Clark

Clark and Collier will have to choose between Bueckers, Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) to fill out their starting fives.

Then, the captains will have to pick their reserves, which include Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks), Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx), Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics), Angel Reese (Chicago Sky), Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury) and Kayla Thornton (Golden State Valkyries).

Bueckers and the rest of the All-Stars will learn their fate when Clark and Collier draft their teams tomorrow on ESPN's WNBA Countdown at 6 p.m. CT. The WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT from inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

