Paige Bueckers’ Wings teammates reveal how they plan to help her
Paige Bueckers has fully settled into her role as the franchise face for the Dallas Wings.
The WNBA All-Star selection has had quite the week, and although her rookie season is far from finished, her teammates are beginning to see why the former UConn great is a possible superstar in the making.
Center Luisa Geiselsoder has begun to see developments in Bueckers' game that should pay dividends as her career begins to blossom. One key trait seems to trace back to communication, however. Bueckers is used to winning a lot, and while the Wings face an uphill battle, Bueckers' leadership is hard to ignore even in tight quarters.
Paige Bueckers Is Trusting Her Teammates
“It’s our role as a team," Geiselsoder said, per Dallas Hoops Journal. "If they’re trapping her, that means someone’s open. We have to use that advantage—start the rotations and give her good passing angles,” Geiselsöder said. “Right now, we’re making it kind of hard for her, and she’s having to really search for us. If we fix that, she’s going to have easy dimes all day.”
Bueckers' numbers are stellar thus far, averaging 18.7 points per game. Bueckers reached a career-high 27 points in a June 27 loss to the Indiana Fever and second-year sensation Caitlin Clark, 94-86.
Bueckers says her teammates supporting her only encourages her to take the next step toward the Wings competing for deep playoff runs and championships.
Paige Bueckers Sends Message About Basketball Individuality
“I want to be better,” Bueckers said. “I watch film, and I can see places where I should’ve made a better read or slowed down. I want to play every game at a high level.”
A three-game road trip awaits the Wings (6-13) as they attempt to play spoiler against the Phoenix Mercury (12-6) Monday night before traveling cross-country to play the Sky (5-12) Wednesday night and a Fever (9-9) rematch Sunday afternoon.
