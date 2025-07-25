Dallas Wings make Las Vegas Aces announcement
The Dallas Wings are on the road, getting ready to face the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night, looking for a second straight win. They're coming off a dominant victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night and want to carry that momentum into the second half of the season (even if Paige Bueckers doesn't believe in momentum).
Once they play the Valkyries, they'll return home for four straight road games, starting with the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday and finishing with the Indiana Fever on Friday, who will likely be missing Caitlin Clark. It's a quick sprint to play four games in six days, but one fans seem excited for.
The Wings announced that Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center is a sell-out, as Dallas fans welcome superstar and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson to town. Wilson has taken a small step back from the dominant season she had a year ago, but she's still averaging 22.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.3 BPG, and 1.7 SPG.
Dallas and Las Vegas just met two weeks ago in Dallas, with the Aces coming away with a tight 90-86 win. Wilson showed her dominant side in that game, going for a ridiculous 37 points and 10 rebounds on 15/25 shooting. Paige Bueckers gave a best effort, going for 20 points, but it was hard to overcome Wilson's incredible effort.
Bueckers gave Wilson a lot of credit after that game, but they realize that they need a better defensive effort. They didn't have long to think about what could be improved with the Aces already coming back to town.
