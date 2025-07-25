Dallas Wings On SI

Valkyries' WNBA All-Star to miss Dallas Wings game

The first-time All-Star will not be available on Friday night against Dallas.

Austin Veazey

Jun 1, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are back on the road on Friday night, getting ready to take on the Golden State Valkyries. It's the second matchup of the year between the two teams, with Dallas taking home the win in the first matchup, 80-71, in June.

Dallas is coming off a dominant win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night and is looking to win consecutive games for just the third time this season. They'll have a decent chance to win this game, as the Valkyries will be missing their leading scorer and lone WNBA All-Star despite not playing a game since the All-Star Break.

Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton
Jul 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) between plays against the Phoenix Mercury during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Valkyries announced on Thursday night that Kayla Thornton is undergoing an evaluation on her lower left leg and would not be available against the Wings. She's played in all 22 games this season, averaging 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 1.3 SPG, leading to her being named an All-Star for the first time in her 10-year career. She played in last weekend's event, putting up 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, so how she sustained the injury is unknown.

Thornton won't get the chance to play her former team this time, as she spent six years with the Wings from 2017 to 2022 before joining the New York Liberty, winning the championship with them last season. She had 17 points and 4 rebounds in the first matchup in June.

Dallas will be without Ty Harris (left knee), Myisha Hines-Allen (right lower leg), and Maddy Siegrist (right knee) on Friday night. DiJonai Carrington is no longer on the injury report after returning on Tuesday night against the Storm.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

