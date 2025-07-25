Valkyries' WNBA All-Star to miss Dallas Wings game
The Dallas Wings are back on the road on Friday night, getting ready to take on the Golden State Valkyries. It's the second matchup of the year between the two teams, with Dallas taking home the win in the first matchup, 80-71, in June.
Dallas is coming off a dominant win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night and is looking to win consecutive games for just the third time this season. They'll have a decent chance to win this game, as the Valkyries will be missing their leading scorer and lone WNBA All-Star despite not playing a game since the All-Star Break.
The Valkyries announced on Thursday night that Kayla Thornton is undergoing an evaluation on her lower left leg and would not be available against the Wings. She's played in all 22 games this season, averaging 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 1.3 SPG, leading to her being named an All-Star for the first time in her 10-year career. She played in last weekend's event, putting up 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, so how she sustained the injury is unknown.
Thornton won't get the chance to play her former team this time, as she spent six years with the Wings from 2017 to 2022 before joining the New York Liberty, winning the championship with them last season. She had 17 points and 4 rebounds in the first matchup in June.
Dallas will be without Ty Harris (left knee), Myisha Hines-Allen (right lower leg), and Maddy Siegrist (right knee) on Friday night. DiJonai Carrington is no longer on the injury report after returning on Tuesday night against the Storm.
