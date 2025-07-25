WNBA star Paige Bueckers reveals hilarious reason for wanting endorsements
Paige Bueckers has appeared to figure out how to gain the system, at least when it comes to her off-court ambitions.
Bueckers is in the midst of her rookie season with the Dallas Wings. With that, the former UConn Huskies great is recognizing the attention she's getting and wants to make the most of the opportunities coming her way.
This was no more evident than during Bueckers' on-court media availability ahead of the Wings' road game against Golden State Friday night. The former No. 1 overall pick discussed her ideal sponsorship scenario, but did so in a rather colorful way, having since made headway across social media
Bueckers Already Has Ideas For Houses And Cars
Per Landon Buford, Bueckers says there are two things she wants to never stress over: cars and houses.
"I don't know," Bueckers said. "I guess one in the future, I’d like to have a car dealership partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a car."
As for a house, the same scenario applies except Bueckers wants to get into a financial position to not have to pay for anything non-essential.
"I’d also love to have a real estate partnership so I wouldn’t have to pay for a house," Bueckers said. "In every deal, try to get the most out of it. So, you don't have to pay for it."
Bueckers And Her Girlfriend Won't Play Together This Season
Bueckers and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, will be split up for this season at the very least. Fudd enters her final year at UConn this fall.
Fudd spoke candidly about Bueckers during a recent episode of "Good Game with Sarah Spain," revealing what it's going to feel like playing without her.
"We're not that [far] apart, but it feels like it. It's going to be weird not having [Paige], obviously," Fudd said. "But it's going to be fun, and I'm super excited for what this year is going to hold for me."
