Dallas Wings On SI

WNBA star Paige Bueckers reveals hilarious reason for wanting endorsements

Bueckers appears to have her priorities in order when it comes to off-court sponsorships and endorsements

Zain Bando

Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a basket Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a basket Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers has appeared to figure out how to gain the system, at least when it comes to her off-court ambitions.

Bueckers is in the midst of her rookie season with the Dallas Wings. With that, the former UConn Huskies great is recognizing the attention she's getting and wants to make the most of the opportunities coming her way.

This was no more evident than during Bueckers' on-court media availability ahead of the Wings' road game against Golden State Friday night. The former No. 1 overall pick discussed her ideal sponsorship scenario, but did so in a rather colorful way, having since made headway across social media

Bueckers Already Has Ideas For Houses And Cars

Bueckers has become a glue piece for the Dallas Wing
Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5), right, dribbles the ball against Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Caitlin Clark in jeopardy of missing another Dallas Wings matchup

Per Landon Buford, Bueckers says there are two things she wants to never stress over: cars and houses.

"I don't know," Bueckers said. "I guess one in the future, I’d like to have a car dealership partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a car."

As for a house, the same scenario applies except Bueckers wants to get into a financial position to not have to pay for anything non-essential.

"I’d also love to have a real estate partnership so I wouldn’t have to pay for a house," Bueckers said. "In every deal, try to get the most out of it. So, you don't have to pay for it."

Bueckers And Her Girlfriend Won't Play Together This Season

Bueckers and Fudd were stars at UCon
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) speak during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bueckers and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, will be split up for this season at the very least. Fudd enters her final year at UConn this fall.

Fudd spoke candidly about Bueckers during a recent episode of "Good Game with Sarah Spain," revealing what it's going to feel like playing without her.

"We're not that [far] apart, but it feels like it. It's going to be weird not having [Paige], obviously," Fudd said. "But it's going to be fun, and I'm super excited for what this year is going to hold for me."

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings rookies earn praise from WNBA analyst

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/Paige Bueckers